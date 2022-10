Oct. 11—Power was restored Tuesday morning at the Cobb County jail, the Cobb Sheriff's Office said.

Power came back on at approximately 4:15 a.m., after having gone out in a section of the jail Monday afternoon.

The outage impacted 726 detainees and started around 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said during the outage it was increasing personnel and safety and security checks. Medical staff were also put on standby.