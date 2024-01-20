Power restored for Hawaiian Electric customers in East Oahu

Jan. 20—UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

Power was restored throughout East Oahu before 5 p.m. today after a three-hour outage, according to Hawaiian Electric Co.

However, pau hana traffic on Kalanianaole Highway remains backed up from the earlier outage, which knocked out many traffic lights in the area. More than 13,000 customers were affected by the outage.

4:05 p.m.

Power was still out to about 13,000 Hawaiian Electric customers at about 4 p.m. The company's outage now says the estimated restoration time is "unavailable."

"Our crews are still looking into it," said Darren Pai, Hawaiian Electric spokesman. "I know people are anxious and we're going to get it up as soon as possible."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

About 12,000 customers in East Oahu are without power this afternoon, according to Hawaiian Electric Co.

The company's Oahu outage map said 11,793 customers had no electricity as of 1:49 p.m., with an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m.

The areas affected include Aina Haina, Hahaione, Hawaii Kai, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kalama Valley, Kamiloiki, Koko Head, Koko Marina, Niu Valley, Portlock, Wailupe, and Waimanalo, according to the company.

The outage knocked out traffic lights in the area and is causing heavy traffic on Kalanianeole Highway.