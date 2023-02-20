Power restored to all homes cut off in Storm Otto

A warning sign on the road to the Cairngorm ski area at Aviemore as high winds forced the closure of all snowsports facilities

Power has now been restored to all homes disconnected during Storm Otto at the weekend.

More than 60,000 were left without electricity following the severe weather, with power companies sending food trucks into areas which had been cut off.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said they had all been reconnected by Sunday evening.

Yellow weather warnings for wind covered much of Scotland on Friday.

The Met Office said on Saturday that the storm had "well and truly cleared" but 2,000 homes in Aberdeenshire still had no power that morning.

Around 700 more homes had power restored during the day, and by Sunday evening all were switched back on.

SSEN had sent food vans to the main areas that were still without power.

Gusts of 83mph (133km/h) were recorded in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire.

The storm, the first to be named this winter, was labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

A car was damaged by a fallen tree in Aberfeldy

It was the first named storm to directly affect the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm to be named by the Met Office, or Irish or Dutch weather services, this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 name list.

The coming week is set to see temperatures drop.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "Next week it is set to turn a good deal colder."

The mercury is set to fall to single figures across all parts of the UK from Wednesday to Friday.