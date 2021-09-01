Power restored to parts of New Orleans
Three days after Hurricane Ida blew through New Orleans causing the entire city to go dark, power is being slowly restored. (Sept. 1)
Three days after Hurricane Ida blew through New Orleans causing the entire city to go dark, power is being slowly restored. (Sept. 1)
"I had known that dress codes had been unfair for a while, I just didn't know to this extent."View Entire Post ›
The father of a Marine Corps lance corporal had a tense encounter with President Joe Biden after he agreed to meet with the president at Dover Air Force Base following his son's death in Kabul, he said.
A pair of shorts foiled a woman's plan to take perfect photos.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote in its story on the man suspended from the helicopter that it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of the same
The CDC is warning about the spread of melioidosis in four states.
"Who would have thought that a doctor takes care of sick people?"
The 14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle said bikinis "are not sexual" unless you "view us that way" in response to Pink's claim of child exploitation.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
Scientists from Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary found a group of eight or so sharks, including great whites, feasting on a whale carcass in the waters near Cape Cod
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau after the Tour said they it ban any "Brooksie" hecklers.
Our Idiot Brother actor Matthew Mindler was found dead on Aug. 28 at the age of 19. Days later, officials have confirmed additional details surrounding his passing.
Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.
The House panel investigating the Capitol riot had asked telecommunications companies to preserve the metadata of Republicans' messages.
Several prominent Republicans called on Biden to resign and raised the prospect of impeachment.
Marine Cpl. Whitney McHaffie is possibly the first service member forced out of the military for violating COVID-related rules.
Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior.
An Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii, accused of falsifying vaccination documents to skip the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated visitors
Sturgeon Slayers guide service on the famous Fraser River in British Columbia is "confident" it's a world record, though it's debatable.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
The actress stepped out in another bold monochromatic look.