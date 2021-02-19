As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries.

It will take several days for oilfield crews to deice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners face five- to seven-day restarts with low water pressure continuing to hamper operations even as power is being restored, said people familiar with the matter.

Millions of people across Texas shivered in the dark this week after a severe winter storm laid siege to the state, with demand for natural gas spiking and supplies needed to power electric generators and heat homes drying up.

Estimates vary, but the unusually cold weather in Texas and the Plains states curtailed up to 4 million barrels per day of crude oil production and 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to analysts. Texas refiners halted about a fifth of the nation's oil processing amid power outages and severe cold.

The freeze offs, which can occur when water in the gas turns to ice, led utilities to call for conservation measures from California to West Virginia.

Ford Motor Co halted production in Kansas City, Missouri, because of a lack of natural gas. Mexico, which imports large volumes of natural gas from the United States, experienced blackouts in northern states bordering Texas, with some factories reporting billions in losses on limited natural gas supplies from Texas.

Texas on Wednesday ordered gas producers to halt exports needed by state utilities through Sunday, sparking Mexico to call the U.S. envoy to press for natural gas supplies. But in the U.S., the move did not appear to affect deliveries beyond Texas' borders. California's power exchange and the MISO, an exchange that handles 15 U.S. states, both said they had not seen any impact.

More natural gas will soon be flowing. Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips have begun restoring shale output, and Chevron will prioritize natural gas production. Texas oil and gas regulators and a DiamondBack Energy executive also reported that power was being restored to west Texas, where oil production was shut by record snowfall and power outages.

“The majority of our Permian and Eagle Ford volumes remain offline," said Conoco spokeswoman April Andrews, referring to the two major Texas shale fields.

Conoco, the top U.S. independent oil producer, is ready to bring back full operations across its U.S. operations outside of Alaska once power and other infrastructure outages end, she said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller, Erwin Seba in Houston and Stephanie Kelly in New York; writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise

    Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. "The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalise in Texas provided the necessary trigger," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. Brent crude futures dropped 87 cents, or 1.4%, to $63.06 a barrel, by 0744 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 82 cents, or 1.4%, to $59.70 a barrel.

  • AOC rips Texas governor for blaming outages on Green New Deal

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez points to Gregg Abbott’s own failures and apparent lack of knowledge of his state’s energy supply as reasons for outages

  • 'Fragile' Texas energy grid comes back to life, steep challenges remain

    A "fragile" energy grid has fully returned to life for frigid Texans who have spent five days dealing with blackouts caused by a historic winter storm, but challenges in finding drinking water and dealing with downed power lines loomed on Friday. All power plants in the state were once again functioning, but about 280,000 homes were still without power early Friday while 13 million people - nearly half of all Texans - have seen water services disrupted. Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said she was pleased with progress in the past 24 hours, but warned residents to brace for more hardship.

  • Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey Due Back for New Grilling in Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executives of Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. are set to testify in Washington next month as Congress gears up for a new round of scrutiny of giant technology companies.Two separate House committees on Thursday announced plans to examine the power of the major tech platforms. The three executives will testify in March, while a House antitrust panel announced hearings to consider legislation that could curb the companies’ dominance.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear virtually at a March 25 hearing before a House Energy and Commerce joint subcommittee hearing on online misinformation and disinformation.The hearings by the House antitrust panel, which are slated to start next week, stem from a 16-month investigation of the tech industry that determined companies like Google and Amazon.com Inc. are using their power to thwart competition in digital markets.“For too long, the dominance of a handful of gatekeepers online has wreaked havoc on competition, suppressed innovation, and weakened entrepreneurship,” Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who chairs the panel, said in a statement. “I pledged to undertake a series of legislative reforms to restore competition online and to strengthen the antitrust laws. I look forward to working on a bipartisan basis to do just that.”The hearings will kick off Thursday and focus on addressing gatekeeper power and lowering barriers to competition online, according to the committee. Additional hearings will look at modernizing antitrust laws used to police mergers and anticompetitve conduct.A committee spokeswoman said a list of witnesses wasn’t yet available.The House move to examine potential changes to antitrust laws comes as Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced legislation in the Senate to target large mergers and dominant companies.Zuckerberg and Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in November about content moderation and their role in political discourse.At that hearing, the chief executives were hit with Republican complaints that the companies silence conservatives, while Democrats expressed worries about the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech on the platforms. The companies have consistently denied any bias against conservatives or their viewpoints.The CEOs did say that companies should be more transparent about what kinds of posts they remove. Zuckerberg suggested that tech companies should have to meet certain standards for removing content as part of any changes to regulation.Zuckerberg and Pichai also testified before Cicilline’s panel last July, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook of Apple Inc., during a five-hour hearing into their market power.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PE Firm Navis Mulling Sale of Malaysian Supermarket Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyout firm Navis Capital Partners is exploring a sale of premium supermarket chains in Malaysia, which could be worth about 1 billion ringgit ($247 million) according to people with knowledge of the matter.The firm is asking banks to submit proposals on the potential divestment of The Food Purveyor Sdn., the vehicle that owns the Village Grocer and Ben’s Independent Grocer supermarkets, said the people. The Kuala Lumpur-based firm bought a majority stake in The Food Purveyor, then known as Village Grocer Holdings Sdn., in 2014, according to the retail company’s website.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that Navis will proceed with a transaction, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. A representative for The Food Purveyor did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Navis did not respond to calls or emails.Deal activity around supermarkets in Malaysia has picked up in the past year as the sector has been resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Should Navis decide to proceed with the sale, it would be joining the Teng family and the Asean Industrial Growth Fund who are working with an adviser to sell Jaya Grocer, the country’s biggest high-end supermarket chain, Bloomberg News reported in October.Intermediate Capital Group Plc bought TF Value Mart, a Malaysian operator of grocery retail stores in December, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Food Purveyor operates three supermarket brands including Pasaraya OTK and manages 30 stores covering Klang Valley and Johor Bahru in peninsular Malaysia.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

    Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers" and not self-employed, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. The ruling entitles Uber drivers to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle. The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law.

  • Texas in Turmoil: Stars Speak Out After Unprecedented Storm Leaves Millions Without Power

    Celebrities are speaking out amid a brutal winter storm that has brought frigid weather to the South.

  • The Latest: Africa offered 300M doses of Russian vaccine

    An African Union-created task force working to secure COVID-19 vaccines says Russia has offered 300 million doses of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, said in a statement Friday that the body is “tremendously proud” to offer the doses to Africa’s 54 countries. The statement says the Sputnik V doses will be available in May.

  • Texas hospitals evacuate patients as one county official seeks a refrigerated truck to store the dead

    Few health facilities have the capacity to take extra patients

  • IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report

    IBM is looking to sell its IBM Watson Health business, the Wall Street Journal has learnt. The technology giant is looking at different alternatives that include a sale to a private equity firm, another industry player, or a merger “with a blank-check company,” according to the report. IBM’s (IBM) Watson Health business employs artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable healthcare professionals and researchers to manage their data. According to the Wall Street Journal report, this business unit earns $1 billion in revenues annually and isn’t currently profitable. IBM is looking at increasingly focusing on hybrid cloud technology, which uses a combination of data centers and leased resources to process and manage data. In October last year, IBM had announced a decision to split the company and that it intended to separate the Managed Infrastructure Services unit into a new public company by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, IBM saw revenues of $20.4 billion in the fourth quarter, falling short of the $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Its cloud and cognitive software unit, its biggest unit with an approximately 33.5% revenue share in 4Q20, also saw revenues drop. This unit posted revenues of $6.8 billion, reflecting a decline of 4.5% year-on-year. (See IBM stock analysis on TipRanks) On Jan. 21, after the earnings release, Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri commented, “Maintain Neutral rating, $140 PT on IBM post another mixed quarterly performance, with Q4/CY20 revenue miss, CEPS upside as results continue to reflect an ongoing cannibalization phase of its legacy software/services revenue base (roughly 70% of mix), and potential share losses (per our recent IT advisor call, pointing to multiple $B contracts at play/risk) offset by a relatively underperforming (but growing) digital/cloud business.” Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy and 2 analysts recommending a Hold. The average analyst price target of $137.33 implies 4.3% upside potential to current levels. IBM scores a 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages. Related News: Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts Sleep Number Spikes 13% After Blowout Quarter; Street Says Hold Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5% Fastly’s 1Q Guidance Disappoints; Shares Sink Over 15% MSA Safety’s 4Q Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates SailPoint To Snap Up Intello; Street Sticks To Buy

  • Biden's message to G7, Munich events: Allies should work together on China challenge

    President Joe Biden will seek on Friday to rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China, but is not looking for a "new Cold War," a senior administration official said.The Democratic president, sworn in less than a month ago, will use a "virtual visit" to Europe to try to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies pursued by Donald Trump. Biden will arrive bearing gifts - a $4 billion pledge of support for global coronavirus vaccination efforts, the re-entry of the United States into the Paris climate accord and the prospect of a nearly $2 trillion spending measure that could bolster both the U.S. and global economies.

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages

  • How Texas escaped a power grid failure that would have left state in the dark for months

    Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday.

  • Lil Nas X shares struggles with depression and hypochondria

    The 21-year-old rapper shared several TikToks about life before and after his viral fame.

  • Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.The cold snap and power outages that roiled energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.As blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw, drivers can take to the road again. But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped.“It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.”Also See: Gasoline Use Plunged as Americans Hunkered Down During Cold SnapRestarting a refinery isn’t like flipping a light switch when the power comes back on. In addition to fixing any damage, getting back online involves slowly heating up units, testing all the way, then slowly ramping up so they are running fluid again. And then, testing and retesting the output until it meets specifications.If a refinery didn’t shut major process equipment like gasoline-making units known as catalytic crackers before a power loss, there will be so-called dead legs, pockets of hydrocarbon and steam that freeze and can burst pipes and cause leaks. An abrupt shutdown could cause any fluids in piping to harden and take days or weeks to remove. Even in the case of a controlled shutdowns ahead of a power loss, plunging temperatures can damage equipment.Below are some details about the four Texas refineries that expect to be down for weeks:Marathon’s 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City pushed back an upcoming major turnaround until March expecting to be down at least several weeks to repair equipment damaged by the freeze and awaits the return of powerExxon’s 580,500 barrel-a-day Baytown refinery may be down a month or more, with no firm estimate yet as damage assessments continueExxon’s 369,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery will likely be down for at least several weeksIn Port Arthur, Total’s 225,500-barrel-a-day refinery may also take several weeks to restore full operations as it repairs frozen water lines and instrumentationMarathon and Exxon declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.At Motiva Enterprises LLC’s 607,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant, the largest refinery in the U.S, workers remain onsite to check equipment and are repairing pipes damaged in the frigid temperatures, people familiar with operations have said.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery has working repairing leaks as it waits for nitrogen to be restored from provider Praxair International Inc. and permission from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to restart its big refinery motors that run off electricity, a person familiar with operations said. LyondellBasell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the company’s Gulf Coast sites experienced operational upsets due to a supplier experiencing a temporary power loss.RELATED:Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of StateWinter Storm to Dump Snow on New York and Icy Rain on TexasTexas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in DarkGasoline Prices Are Starting to Soar as Cold Blast Supply ChainsHow Do You Restart an Oil Well That’s Frozen Solid?Cold Temperatures Move East, Knocking Out Gas Production: BNEFU.S. Freeze Gives Fuel Export Opportunity to Global RefinersTexas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000: Energy UpdateU.S. Oil Production Slumps by Record 40% as Permian FreezesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • People express frustration as state's COVID-19 vaccine website crashes

    The state's COVID-19 vaccination website crashed early Thursday as about 1 million people became eligible for vaccinations in the second step of Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • OnPolitics: The GOP's Trump problem

    Republicans are still figuring out how to move the party forward now that Donald Trump is no longer president.