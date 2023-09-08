Power sale clears last hurdle

Sep. 8—HIGH POINT — A plan to sell part of High Point's electricity supply to a South Carolina power cooperative is now a done deal.

All 19 cities and towns in N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1, including High Point, have voted unanimously to approve a "purchase power agreement" with Central Electric Power Cooperative.

The City Council approved the agreement last month, and the final NCMPA1 members to take a vote did so earlier this week.

High Point's public power provider, ElectriCities of North Carolina, initiated the sale, which has now obtained all the required approvals and will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

No state or federal regulatory agencies have to sign off on the deal, according to Elizabeth Kadick, ElectriCities vice president for communications.

The terms call for Central to purchase 150 megawatts, or 18%, of NCMPA1's generation capacity at the Catawba Nuclear Station.

According to ElectriCities, the buyer will pay NCMPA1 $56 million a year for eight years to purchase excess baseload, and will cover 18% of the nuclear plant's operating costs and other expenses.

As a result of the sale, ElectriCities has pledged to reduce the wholesale rate it charges NCMPA1 to purchase power by 15%.

This will give High Point and other cities in NCMPA1 the opportunity to reduce the retail rates they charge their customers below those of Duke Energy, according to ElectriCities.

This would not only mean savings for the city's ratepayers, but might allow the early retirement of some of High Point's $100 million of long-term electric debt, according to ElectriCities.