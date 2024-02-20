Power still out at two 1920s-era Palm Beach homes affected by fires Monday night

Fire damaged a two-story structure seen here Tuesday at the back of the property at 150 Chilean Ave.

Power remained out to two 1920s-era Palm Beach homes on Tuesday, after a Monday evening incident caused damage to both homes.

The town received multiple emergency calls about 4:45 p.m. Monday for a pair of fires, which involved a generator explosion and a live power line on the ground at properties across the street from each other at 145 and 150 Chilean Ave., Palm Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Joe Sekula said.

It remains unclear which came first, the generator explosion or the fallen power line, he said.

Gas, electricity and water were shut off to the area while Fire Rescue crews got both fires under control.

The power line came down and a water main broke, causing extensive water and fire damage to a second-floor bathroom at 145 Chilean Ave., Sekula said. Crews cut into the roof of that home to create ventilation, then covered the roof with a tarp once the blaze was out, he said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

At 150 Chilean Ave., embers and flames were seen on the outside of an apartment at the back of the property, and there was smoke inside, Sekula said. Crews quickly doused that fire, he said.

While officials search for the incident's cause, Town Engineer Patricia Strayer said it was not related to work in the area to move Florida Power & Light Co. transmission lines underground. The crews performing that work were not on site Monday because of Presidents Day, she said, noting that those crews don't touch the overhead wires until all of the underground infrastructure is completed and ready for the conversion.

Palm Beach Daily News reached out to Florida Power & Light Co. for comment.

Fires were reported on the properties 145, right, and 150 Chilean Ave., left, on Monday.

Historic Palm Beach homes affected by fires

Both homes are in the ocean block of Chilean Avenue in the busy and historic Midtown area of Palm Beach. Both also carry historic significance, records show.

The house at 150 Chilean Ave. is a landmarked home built in 1929 and designed by architect Charles E. Snyder in the Moorish style. According to Palm Beach Daily News archives, the Town Council in 2009 voted to award the house landmark status.

In her book “Landmark Architecture of Palm Beach,” Barbara D. Hoffstot wrote of the property: “This heavily Moorish-influenced house was constructed as the residence of the architect. It is notable for its elaborate meshre-beeyeh with cinquefoil-arched windows projecting over a lattice door and its slender minaret decorated with Arabic script in low relief. A pointed arch defines the driveway and trefoil arched windows decorate the side facade. The two-story apartment with garage in the rear has its own small minaret.”

The home at 145 Chilean Ave., which Sekula said sustained more significant damage, was built in 1924, according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's records.

