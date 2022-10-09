Power supply restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Energoatom says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian engineers restored the external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Sunday.

The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to use back-up diesel generators for its own needs, such as cooling the reactor blocks.

"After almost two days of operating the emergency cooling pumps of the active zones of the reactors with power from diesel generators, the operational staff are restoring the normal regimen of powering the plant's own needs from the energy system of Ukraine," Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

