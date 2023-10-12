Law enforcement officers made 20 arrests during the Power Trip music festival at the Empire Polo Club this past weekend.

Between Oct. 6 and 8, there were 15 arrests for drugs, alcohol or intoxication, one arrest for false identification, one arrest for possession of drugs for sale, and three arrests labeled as "other," according to the Indio Police Department.

The number of arrests at Power Trip was significantly less than the arrests during the more widely attended Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, which had 102 arrests during its first weekend and 80 arrests during its second weekend this year. This was the all-metal three-day festival's first year, and The Desert Sun estimates about 80,000 people attended. In contrast, about 125,000 people attend Coachella each of its two weekends.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Power Trip 2023: Police arrested 20 people, most for drugs or alcohol