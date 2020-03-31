Power Wizard Offers Tips During COVID-19 on How to Save Money on Consumers' Electric Bills

How will COVID-19 affect consumer's electricity bill?

6 Ways to Save Money on home electricity bills, even with the entire family spending more time at home

HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many consumers are working from home, and it's unknown when the kids will return to school.

What will the COVID-19 pandemic do to consumer's electricity bill?

Social distancing mandates mean consumer's homes are the nucleus for their lives, from morning to night.

Consumers should consider that their weekday home power usage is going to mimic an average weekend day. Their electricity bill will likely be higher than usual next month.

6 Ways to Save Money on Electricity Bills During COVID-19

Consumers should check they are not overpaying. Start with the Free Savings Estimate on www.powerwizard.com . In 30 seconds, consumers will learn how much they can save with an electricity plan chosen and managed by Power Wizard. Keep energy costs down in the kitchen. Think about serving cereal and yogurt for breakfast instead of eggs and oatmeal to limit the use of appliances. At lunchtime, stick to salads and sandwiches. Reduce cooling costs. With weather warming up and a house full of people, consumers may be tempted to crank the A/C. Keep the thermostat at 78 degrees, use fans, and close shades during the day. Cut back on hot water usage. Hot water is the second-largest home energy expense, according to the Department of Energy. Trim a few minutes off of showering and wash laundry in warm or cold water. Manage screen time. Everyone at home means screen time is up. Keep screen time at a minimum with outdoor play, walks, board games, and good old-fashioned reading. Take Power Wizard up on its $25 offer to help. To support Texans during this unpredictable time, Power Wizard is offering a FREE one-year-membership, plus a $25 VISA Gift card (when Texan residents complete their electricity enrollment) to help them with unexpected costs during this time. Offer valid through May 31, 2020 . Use SUPPORTINGTEXANS at checkout.

