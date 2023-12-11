Powerball $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Bergen County

One lucky Bergen County lottery player won $50,000 last week playing Powerball, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Monday.

The winning ticket for the Dec. 4 Powerball drawing was sold at the Super Deal Convenience Store on Anderson Avenue in Fairview.

You can win a $50,000 prize by matching four of the five white balls, plus the Powerball. Here were the winning Powerball numbers for Dec. 4.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot continued to climb, reaching $468 million for Monday night's drawing with a cash option of $225.3 million.

The jackpot was last won on Oct. 11 when a lottery player in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for purchasing Powerball ticket varies by state so don't wait until the last minute. The deadline in New Jersey is 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while New York's deadline is 10 p.m.

Click here is a complete list of Powerball ticket deadline times by state or jurisdiction.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Powerball can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

