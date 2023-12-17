Powerball up to $535 million; California Lottery raises millions for public education

KSWB — The California Lottery has raised millions for public education, the California Lottery announced Saturday ahead of the Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $535 million for Saturday’s drawing. Tickets must be purchased by 7 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing at 8 p.m.

As public schools in California are gearing up for holiday break, the California Lottery announced the Powerball jackpot, which has been growing since October, has yielded an additional $37.1 million for public education as 80 cents of every Powerball ticket sold in the state is set aside for public education funding.

Are you feeling lucky? The jackpot has been won twice this year in California — in July and again in October. Here’s the breakdown of 2023 Powerball jackpot wins:

October 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – hit in California

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – hit in California

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – hit in Ohio

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million – hit in Virginia

February 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – hit in Washington

Three of the jackpots won in 2023 were among the top 10 largest in history, the announcement noted, with two of those in California.

Powerball drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. PST.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338; the odds of winning at one of the nine prize levels are about 1 in 25, the California Lottery reports.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 8 p.m. PST. Those drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday. Most recently, at a Chevron station in Encino in early December, two winning tickets were bought from the same gas station for the same drawing.

