Powerball: Check Wednesday drawing numbers; Winning tickets sold in Kentucky

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

There was no grand prize winner from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb. It is now worth an estimated $620 million with a cash value of $310.8 million.

There were, however, two Match 5 $1 million winners in Kentucky and Rhode Island, and three Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Kentucky, Colorado and Virginia.

Last night's Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Dec. 20 Powerball drawing were 27, 35, 41, 56, and 60. The red Powerball was 16, and the Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Saturday's jackpot is estimated to be worth $620 million, with a cash value of $310.8 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Saturday, Dec. 23.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball drawing numbers Dec. 20, 2023: Did anyone win last night?