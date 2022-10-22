Powerball is climbing, with a $580M jackpot for Saturday. What to know about the lottery game

The Powerball lottery holds claim to the country's largest jackpot, but we're still a few draws away to getting close to that $1.586 billion milestone.

Winning the current jackpot would surely still bring a smile to your face at an estimated $580 million with a cash option of $278.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Early returns have already made the jackpot grow $30 million since no winner was revealed Thursday morning, establishing the current lottery jackpot as one of the top 10 Powerball prizes of all-time.

It's been over two months since we've seen a Powerball jackpot winner. According to powerball.com, the Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 – when a Pennsylvania ticket won the $206.9 million prize. The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about the Powerball:

Did anyone win the Powerball?

There was no Powerball winner on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 3X.

New Jersey still came away with two new millionaires. The state sold one ticket that matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million, and another that matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and included the Power Play worth $2 million.

One ticket purchased in Michigan also matched the first five numbers for $1 million.

Did anyone win the Double Play?

The Double Play numbers were 4, 24, 32, 55, 59, and the Powerball was 13.

No one matched all six numbers, and nobody matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is worth $7.

How much is a Powerball ticket?

Powerball tickets are $2 apiece. Tack on the Power Play for $1 and your non-jackpot winnings could be multiplied up to five times. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

What is Powerball's Double Play?

For an extra $1, you can enter your numbers into a second drawing held after the main jackpot draw. Participants can win prizes ranging from $7 to $10 million.

What is the deadline for buying Powerball tickets?

Powerball can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket varies for each jurisdiction. Check with you local lottery office for details.

Can Powerball tickets be purchased online over the internet?

Yes, but the opportunity once again depends on each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for more details.

When are Powerball draw days?

Powerball draws occur three times a week, on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Odds of winning Powerball

Approximately 1 in every 24.87 Powerball tickets sold are winners. The likelihood of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

$687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

$632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.

$590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.

$587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

$580 million — Oct. 22, 2022; TBD.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.

$768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

$687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

$656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

