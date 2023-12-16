Powerball drawing for Dec. 16 has jackpot of over $500 million

With a jackpot of over $500 million, the Powerball drawing is Saturday. Who will win?

On Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot of $504 million, no winners were chosen. The numbers were 03, 8, 41, 56, and 64, with the red Powerball number being 18. The Power Play was 2x.

Currently, the jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 16, drawing is $535 million and is only expected to rise. The cash value is $268.2 million.

The drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, had two winners of the $2 million prize, from Arkansas and Texas.

Two $1 million winners were also announced, from New Jersey and New York.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, here is how to play:

How to play Powerball

Tickets cost $2 per play, and can be purchased at retailers up until 9:45 p.m. the day of at Delaware locations.

For the white balls, players select numbers between 1 and 69. For the red Powerball, a number can be selected between 1 and 26.

Players can choose their numbers or allow them to be randomized.

Here is the list of prizes:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball: Jackpot

5 white balls: $1 million

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball: $50,000

4 white balls: $100

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball: $100

3 white balls: $7

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball: $7

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball: $4

1 red Powerball: $4

When are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball has drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawing can be watched on Powerball's YouTube channel or on the website at www.powerball.com/watch-drawing.

