Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result

1
·1 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot stood at an estimated $825 million grand prize during Saturday night's draw, but it was not immediately known if there was a winner.

The winning numbers announced at 11 p.m. Saturday were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23.

The $825 million estimated jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history. Strong ticket sales pushed the estimate up from $800 million on Friday, according to Powerball.

If there is no winner, the next drawing could offer an even bigger prize.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and won the lottery game’s top prize, thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million.

The biggest prize in U.S. history was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing

    No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but three people in Florida woke up richer.

  • $50K Powerball winning ticket sold at Publix store in metro Atlanta

    Publix located off Howell Mill Road sold a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number.

  • Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain

    With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which say Belgium is not complying with their legal obligations. People who request asylum in Belgium are entitled to shelter but Fedasil, the agency responsible for this, has been struggling with a shortage of staff as well as a shortage of accommodation, leaving some - including women and children - to sleep in the street.

  • Posts misleadingly link pre-pandemic cancer studies to Covid jabs

    Covid-19 vaccines are not linked to cancer according to scientists, contrary to misleading posts that circulated worldwide in October. The posts misrepresented a news report about two pre-pandemic studies -- both unrelated to Covid-19 vaccination -- that looked into rising cancer cases among people under age 50.One misleading post was shared on Instagram on October 15.It shows screenshots of a November 2021 Reuters fact check titled, "No evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer"; and an October 2

  • Xiaomi shuts financial services business in India

    (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has shut down its financial services business in India, four years after its launch, a Xiaomi India spokesperson said on Friday. "As part of the annual strategic assessment activity and as a response to enhanced focus on our core business services, we closed the Mi Financial Services in March 2022," the company spokesperson said. The company's Mi Pay app, which allowed users to make bill payments and money transfers, is no longer listed among the recognized third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps on the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) website.

  • Rishi Sunak latest news: Suella Braverman has learned from her mistake, says PM

    Why Angela Rayner is relaxed about the filthy rich Clean water delayed amid fresh Cop27 row Defence spending faces real-term cuts for years 'Ambitious' new migrant deal sought with France 'Why it's time to break up the Home Office' Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • 38 years later, NC man charged with rape and attempted murder of Missouri teen

    Police say James Wilson, 59, was linked to the DNA collected the night of a 1984 rape and knife attack on a Columbia, Mo., teenager.

  • Potential 2024 GOP candidates descend upon New York to stump in battleground race for governor

    As the race for New York governor has tightened in recent weeks, big names in the Republican and Democrat parties are touching down to stump in the Empire State.

  • Pelosi says husband improving after violent attack at their California home

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday her husband was improving at a hospital, but that the attack on him by an intruder at the couple's California home

  • Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the country's president said in a statement early on Sunday. "Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after visiting the site of blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the president blamed the Islamist group al Shabaab.

  • Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...

  • Factbox-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

    Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of a deal aimed at unlocking Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports and easing global food shortages. It targeted the pre-war level of 5 million metric tonnes exported from Ukraine each month. The U.N. World Food Programme said at the time the deal was signed that some 47 million people had moved into a stage of "acute hunger" due to fall-out from the war which halted Ukrainian shipments.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' with Hammer in His San Francisco Home Overnight: Reports

    The 82-year-old businessman is expected to make a full recovery, and authorities are working to find a motive for the attack. Speaker Pelosi was not home at the time.

  • A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation

    "Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."View Entire Post ›

  • Here's one thing investors should wait on before going all-in on stocks, according to Bank of America

    "If like us you believe job losses mean new highs in spreads it's a bear market rally, lows yet to be seen, and rules of road remain," BofA said.

  • Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'

    The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality

  • Winning Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot, second-biggest jackpot in game's history

    Powerball jackpot has soared to $825 million for Oct. 29, 2022. Here are the winning numbers for the second-highest Powerball prize in US history

  • AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

    Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.

  • Scarred by War, Ukraine's Children Face Years of Trauma

    KYIV, Ukraine — Using his small blue crutches, Daniil Avdieienko, 7, gestured toward two deep brown stains on the cement floor of the entryway to his apartment building. The patch on the right, just inside the door, was his blood, he explained. Then he pointed at the other blood stain: “This is from my mother.” Daniil and his parents were running to a basement shelter in central Chernihiv, a northern city where fighting raged in the early days of the war, when shrapnel struck him in the back. Ev

  • 120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

    Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather. The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatization. Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage in 2019.