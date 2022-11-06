Powerball jackpot for 11/5/22 was a record $1.6 billion. Did anyone win it all?

The Powerball jackpot is the world's largest. Ever.

Saturday night's drawing could award someone the largest prize. Or it could, like it has since early August rollover, and then set yet another record. The date of the drawing is 11/5/22, the jackpot is for $1.6 billion.

After months of rollovers, the Nov. 2, 2022, Powerball jackpot has soared to the largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history — $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball.

How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot for Nov. 5?

$1.6 billion

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Halloween?

The jackpot for Oct. 31, 2022, was $1 billion. However, that drawing rolled over and the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing is $1.2 billion.

How long has the Powerball rolled over?

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $202 million on Aug. 3. This Powerball jackpot has rolled over since Aug. 6.

Powerball winning numbers

Check here for the winning numbers when they become available.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

According to Powerball's site, players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $40 million. And players still have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $1 billion or more.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states.

Is $1.6 billion the largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history?

Yes. It surpasses the former record set Jan. 13, 2016, when three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee split the grand prize of $1.586 billion.

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Nov. 2, 2022:

10. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida

9. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

8. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

7. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

6. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

5. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

4. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

3. $1.5 billion — Nov. 2, 2022? TBD

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.6 billion — Drawing Nov. 5, 2022; winner to be determined

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Nov. 2, 2022.

10. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

9. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

8. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

7. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5. $1.2 billion — Nov. 2, 2022? TBD

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $1.6 billion — Drawing Nov. 5, 2022; winner to be determined

