Powerball jackpot at $620 million for next drawing Saturday

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all the winning numbers drawn Wednesday.

The jackpot has reached an estimated $620 million ($310.8 million cash value).

Here's what you need to know before the next Powerball drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Dec. 23. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

How much does it cost to play Powerball?

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

[ Want more updates on the Michigan Lottery? Download our app. ]

How do I find the Powerball winning numbers?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also lived streamed on Powerball.com. The winning numbers are posted to the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites.

What's the Powerball Double Play drawing?

In-store Powerball purchasers can select the Double Play option to use their numbers in a second drawing immediately following the regular Powerball drawing for a chance to win additional prizes up to $10,000,000. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball Double Play drawing takes place between 11:30 and 11:40 p.m.

The Power Play multiplier does not apply to prizes win in the Double Play drawing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Powerball jackpot at $620 million for next drawing Saturday