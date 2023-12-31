Powerball jackpot at $810 million for Monday, January 1, 2024 lottery drawing. How to play

A new year, a new multi-millionaire? We could find out New Year's Day.

With no grand prize winner from Saturday night's Powerball drawing, Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $810 million with a cash value of $408.9 million.

Monday's jackpot will be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

Ready to try your luck with Powerball? Here's everything you need to know.

Powerball winning numbers 12/30/23

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

There was a Match 5 plus Power Play winner worth $2 million in Texas and West Virginia as well as a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

One ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Delaware, three in Pennsylvania and six in New Jersey. Two tickets worth $200,000 were sold in New Jersey.

Delaware Powerball winners: 12 Delaware Powerball winners just missed hitting jackpot by 1 number this year

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Monday, Jan. 1, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $810 million – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

Delaware gambling: Online sports betting now offered in Delaware

Are you a winner?: $50,000 Powerball, $10,000 Mega Million tickets unclaimed in Delaware

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Powerball? Winning numbers for Monday, January 1, 2024