Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners

The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point.

While this is a nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly change depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies state by state.

According to the Powerball website, a jackpot winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

For the $800 million jackpot, the cash subtotal would be around $242 million after federal taxes, according to usamega.com. The annual annuity subtotal would be about $16.8 million after federal taxes.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Powerball jackpot.

Best States To Win Powerball

There are eight states that do not tax Powerball winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $773,333

Annual payments: $16,063,712

Total net payout: $481,911,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $11,127,300

Total net payout: $230,640,745

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $818,667

Annual payments: $16,018,378

Total net payout: $480,551,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $11,779,590

Total net payout: $229,988,455

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $861,333

Annual payments: $15,975,712

Total net payout: $479,271,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $12,393,510

Total net payout: $229,374,535

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $1,064,000

Annual payments: $15,773,045

Total net payout: $473,191,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $15,309,630

Total net payout: $226,458,415

Worst States To Win Powerball

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $2,386,667

Annual payments: $14,450,378

Total net payout: $433,511,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $34,341,150

Total net payout: $207,426,895

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $2,626,666

Annual payments: $14,210,378

Total net payout: $426,311,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $37,794,450

Total net payout: $203,973,595

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $2,640,000

Annual payments: $14,197,045

Total net payout: $425,911,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $37,986,300

Total net payout: $203,781,745

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $2,866,666

Annual payments: $13,970,378

Total net payout: $419,111,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $41,247,750

Total net payout: $200,520,295

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $16,837,045

State taxes: $2,906,667

Annual payments: $13,930,378

Total net payout: $417,911,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $241,768,045

State taxes: $41,823,300

Total net payout: $199,944,745

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners