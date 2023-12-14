Powerball jackpot climbs to $535 million after no winner emerges

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb with an estimated jackpot of $535 million.

If someone matches all six balls in Saturday night's drawing, the winner would take home the grand prize, which currently has a cash option of $257.6 million.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56 and 64. The Powerball was 18, and the Power Play was 2X.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Drawings can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

Although no one won the grand prize, four tickets purchased ahead of Wednesday's drawing matched all five white balls, according to lottery officials. Two of those tickets - purchased in Arkansas and Texas - also purchased the Power Play option to each win a $2 million prize. The other two winning tickets - purchased in New Jersey and New York - will each receive a $1 million prize.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 11, 2023 drawing, when a ticket purchased in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $1.765 billion, which was the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Since then, there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to lottery officials.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

You can watch Powerball drawings online. The drawing takes place in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

2023 has been a big year for Powerball jackpots

Five Powerball jackpots have been won in 2023, with three of the grand prizes ranking among the top 10 largest in the history of the game. Listed are this year's Powerball jackpots, in order:

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million: Won in Washington

March 4, 2023 - $162.6 million: Won in Virginia

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million: Won in Ohio

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion: Won in California

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion: Won in California

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball jackpot climbs to $535 million after no winner emerges