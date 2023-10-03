Powerball jackpot climbs to third largest prize of $1.2B

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night has climbed to $1.2 billion after no winning ticket was drawn on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion, the third largest purse in the game's history, after no ticket Monday night matched all six numbers pulled.

The prize climbed after no one lucked into claiming the $1 billion jackpot up for grabs Monday night by matching white ball numbers 12, 26, 27, 43 and 47 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The increased $1.2 billion jackpot is the third largest Powerball prize in its history, followed by the $1.586 billion jackpot of Jan. 13, 2019, and the record $2.04 billion of Nov. 7.

It is also the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, Powerball said.

Though no one walked away with the more than $1 billion prize Monday night, two tickets sold one each in Delaware and Michigan matched five white balls for $1 million apiece.

Two other tickets -- one in New York and the other in South Carolina -- netted their holders $2 million each as they matched all five white balls but also included the Power Play feature.

If there's a winner to Wednesday night's jackpot, they will have the option to choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion and a lump sum payment of roughly $551.7 million. Both prizes are before taxes.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.