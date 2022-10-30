Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion after no winning ticket; next drawing is Monday

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s $825 million grand prize, which means the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1 billion with a cash option of $497 million.

The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 won by three ticketholders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Two Michigan Lottery players matched five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday.

TOPT 10 LOTTERY JACKPOTS: Who won and where winning tickets were sold for Powerball, Mega Millions

If a player wins the $1 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Monday’s drawing will be the 38th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

Contributing: Amy Huschka, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the Powerball Jackpot today? Winnings grow to $1 billion.