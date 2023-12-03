Powerball jackpot grows to $412 million after no jackpot ticket produced in Saturday's draw

As December holiday excitement begins, so does the anticipation for the next big Powerball prize − and the Dec. 2 draw failed to produce any jackpot winners, so there's still a chance.

The winning numbers for the draw were 28, 35, 41, 47, 60 and the red Powerball was 3. With no winning jackpot tickets, the Powerball jackpot will keep growing until someone can claim the top prize.

For the next draw on Monday, the annuity jackpot is estimated to be $412 million, with a cash value of $194 million.

However, the jackpot is not the only game on the ticket. There are smaller prizes to be won as well. Players can win a prize by matching one of the 8 smaller prize categories.

In fact, there were over 3 thousand winners of these smaller prizes in Delaware last night. So, if you're feeling lucky and want to give it a shot, make sure you familiarize yourself with the basic rules before playing.

Winning the Powerball jackpot

Participating in Powerball costs $2 per play. To hit the jackpot you have to match all five white balls in any order along with the red Powerball. Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, and then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

Smaller prizes and the Power Play

If you're aiming for bigger wins, you can add Power Play when purchasing your Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. The Power Play is randomly selected before each drawing. By opting for this feature, you can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

The Power Play does not apply to the jackpot and the 10X multiplier only applies when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million. A winning ticket worth $2 million was produced in Washington, DC with a match 5+ Power Play on Saturday's draw.

Tickets must be redeemed where sold

Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All winning tickets must be redeemed in the state or jurisdiction where they were sold.

The annuity option allows winners to receive their prize in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, while the lump-sum payment provides the entire amount upfront. Both prize options are advertised before federal and jurisdictional taxes are deducted.

