We have a winner! Powerball reports winning ticket, sold in Maryland, for $730M jackpot – the sixth largest in US lottery history

The history-making run of the Powerball jackpot came to an end Wednesday night, with one winning ticket, sold in Maryland, according to the game's website.

The $730 million prize was the fourth largest in the game's history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball 22.

The Powerball hadn't been won since Sept. 16, when a New Yorker received a payout of $94.8 million. The cash-only lump sum payout of Wednesday's prize is $546 million.

Saturday's jackpot will drop back to the starting point of $20 million.

Another chance at a massive payout awaits Friday night, though. The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a projected $970 million, the third largest in U.S. history. The lump sum payout is $716.3 million.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $970M: It's the third largest in US lottery history

More than 5 million tickets won at least $2 in Tuesday night’s drawing. Eleven tickets matched five numbers, according to the Mega Millions website, including a pair of $2 million winners in Florida. No one has won Mega Millions since September.

Going into Wednesday's drawing, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots had both reached $700 million at the same time for the first time in history.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball: Maryland ticket hits $730M jackpot in Wednesday's drawing