The Powerball jackpot hits $468 million ahead of Dec. 9 drawing after no winners on Dec. 6

After Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing produced no winners, the top prize remains up for grabs.

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6, were 2, 12, 37, 56, 65 and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play was 3X.

Without any winners, the jackpot increased to $468 million with a cash value of $220.3 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahasee, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

To watch the drawings live, visit www.powerball.com/watch-drawing or visit the Powerball YouTube channel.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

In Delaware, tickets can be purchased from sellers until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

How to play Powerball

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

