Powerball jackpot hits $500 million after no winners on Monday night, next drawing details

Another day without any Powerball jackpot winners, another day the top prize increases.

Powerball winning numbers Monday, December 11, 2023

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 1, 24, 27, 31, 62 and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play was 3X.

Without any lucky winners, Monday night’s Powerball drawing increased from $477 million with a cash value of $229.7 million to $500 million with a cash value of $240.7 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Lottery signage at at Jack's Country Maid Deli Friday, May 6, 2022, in Wilmington.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahasee, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

To watch the drawings live, visit www.powerball.com/watch-drawing or visit the Powerball YouTube channel.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

In Delaware, tickets can be purchased from sellers until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

How to play Powerball

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

Stars in town: Delaware lands 'Cool Runnings' cast as part of Wilmington Library's 2024 season preview

Minimum wage change: Delaware's minimum wage will increase to $13.25 in the new year. Here's what to know

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Powerball jackpot hits $500 million ahead of drawing on Dec. 13