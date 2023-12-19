Powerball jackpot hits $543 million. See winning numbers for Monday, December 18 drawing

Are you ready for your chance to become a millionaire?

With no grand prize winner from Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot now is worth an estimated $543 million with a cash value of $272.2 million.

Ready to try your luck with Powerball? Here's everything you need to know.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, December 18, 2023

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and the Powerball was 26. The Power Play was 3X.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Powerball? Winning numbers for Monday, December 18