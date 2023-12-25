Powerball jackpot hits $638M. Where can you buy a ticket on Christmas? When is drawing?

If Santa Claus showed up to your house with a winning Powerball ticket, would you take a huge lump sum of money all at once or spread it out over 30 years?

One Christmas Day lottery winner could have that tough decision to make.

Here’s what to know about the Powerball drawing in Florida:

What is the Powerball jackpot payout?

Amount: The winner of Monday night’s Powerball drawing, if there is one, could choose to receive $638 million in payments over 30 years or a lump sum of $321 million.

“It only takes one ticket to win big,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair said in a statement.

Can you buy a Powerball ticket on Christmas?

Stores: Take note that some of your favorite places to buy lottery tickets, such as Publix and other grocery stores, are closed on Christmas Day. So buying that $2 ticket in Miami won’t be as easy as usual. Helpful tip: Most gas station convenience stores are open Dec. 25 if you don’t already have your tickets.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball drawing?

Winning: Monday night’s Powerball jackpot could be a Christmas gift like no other. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. In October, a Powerball ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize.

Where can you see the Powerball drawing?

TV, streaming: The drawing for the winning Christmas Powerball numbers will be broadcast at 10:59 p.m. Monday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee. The drawing is streamed on the Powerball website and is broadcast on local television stations.