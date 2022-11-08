Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion
The largest lottery prize ever is on the line. No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in three months, pushing it to $1.9 billion.
The largest lottery prize ever is on the line. No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in three months, pushing it to $1.9 billion.
How about waking up a billionaire? The Powerball lottery is up to 1.9 billion, that's the highest jackpot in its history.
An award-winning Hong Kong journalist lost her appeal Monday against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019. Bao Choy was found guilty in April 2021 of deceiving the government by getting vehicle ownership records for journalistic purposes after she had declared in her online application that she would use the information for “other traffic and transport related issues.” Choy — who was fined 6,000 Hong Kong Dollars ($765) for two counts of making false statements — called it “a very dark day for all journalists in Hong Kong."
John Green, 20, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly carjacking two vehicles, trying to carjack two others and causing numerous crashes around Salt Lake City.
The World Cup stage is set for perhaps one final shootout between the two greatest soccer players of their generation — and to many, the two greatest of all time. Surely, this year's tournament in Qatar presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with one last chance to win the ultimate trophy. Pele and Diego Maradona — perhaps the only two players who can still challenge the supremacy of Messi and Ronaldo in the history books — earned their reputations from their achievements on this stage.
Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.
Lindsay Lohan is breaking her silence after Aaron Carter passed away at 34 years old on Saturday. "My heart goes out to his family," Lohan, who briefly dated Carter, shared.
Body camera footage released by the Austin Police Department shows officers exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was displaying a gun in a "threatening manner."
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
Lindsay Lohan confirmed that she married financier husband Bader Shammas in July
Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.
Chilling audio surrounding Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air has surfaced on TikTok. The singer tragically passed away on Saturday, November 5th, after drowning in his bathtub. Carter was last seen alive at 2 AM on Friday, November 4th, according to law enforcement sources. Aaron Carter Was Last Seen Alive On Friday His cause […]
It's the largest lottery jackpot ever, but not all winners would receive the same payout.
Concerns over the Buffalo Bills’ troubling loss to the New York Jets were quickly overshadowed by even bigger worries regarding the status of Josh Allen’s throwing elbow on Monday. Suddenly, the entirety of the organization and its fanbase is holding its collective breath while awaiting the results of medical tests to determine the severity of Allen’s injury sustained in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the Jets — and what impact it will have on the second half of the season and the franchise’s Super Bowl aspirations. The reality, however, is bracing for the potential of having to turn over a very Allen-centric offense to journeyman backup Case Keenum to keep the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) afloat in the interim.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
We've officially reached an all-time new low — sartorially speaking.
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
The Mahomes family announced in June that they’re expecting a boy
Marriage is all about communication. But sometimes things get lost in translation.
GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T
Jeff Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, has only coached at the high school level.