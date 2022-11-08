Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion

Associated Press

Concerns over the Buffalo Bills’ troubling loss to the New York Jets were quickly overshadowed by even bigger worries regarding the status of Josh Allen’s throwing elbow on Monday. Suddenly, the entirety of the organization and its fanbase is holding its collective breath while awaiting the results of medical tests to determine the severity of Allen’s injury sustained in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the Jets — and what impact it will have on the second half of the season and the franchise’s Super Bowl aspirations. The reality, however, is bracing for the potential of having to turn over a very Allen-centric offense to journeyman backup Case Keenum to keep the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) afloat in the interim.