Powerball jackpot increases to $810 million. Here's when the next drawing is

A lucky winner could take home $810 million from the next Powerball drawing.

There were no winners in Saturday's drawing, according to the Arizona Lottery. The next drawing will be held on Monday evening.

Here's what to know ahead of the drawing.

What were the winning numbers on Dec. 30?

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, 7. The Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 2X.

When is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Jan. 1.

Did anyone win Powerball on Dec. 30?

There were no winners for the Powerball on Dec. 30.

How many numbers do you need to win the Powerball?

Matching Powerball number = $4

One matching number + Powerball number = $4

Two matching numbers + Powerball number =$7

Three matching numbers = $7

Three matching numbers + Powerball number = $100

Four matching numbers = $100

Four matching numbers + Powerball number = $50,000

Five matching numbers = $1 million

Five matching numbers + Powerball number = Jackpot

How to play Powerball

One must select five white numbers (1-69) and one red Powerball number (1-26) to play Powerball. $1 can be added for a Power Play to multiply winnings.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is the next Powerball drawing? Here's what to know