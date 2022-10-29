Powerball jackpot increases to $825M ahead of Saturday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot was up to $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

If a lucky player hits all six numbers, the prize will rank as the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the largest prize this year. It would also be the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history if the Mega Millions jackpots are included.

“A Powerball jackpot this size has a lot of people dreaming big,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and executive director of Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a statement.

Odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket are one in 292.2 million.

The last time a player won the jackpot was on Aug. 3, when a ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million prize.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a top-prize winner since then.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. For this weekend’s drawing, that would be an estimated $410 million.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

