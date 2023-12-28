Powerball jackpot jumps to $760 million, sixth largest ever

Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston on November 4, 2022. The Powerball jackpot rose to $760 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Powerball will have another shot at adding to its historic year on Saturday with its final drawing of 2023 with the sixth-largest total in the game's history with a jackpot of $760 million.

No tickets nationwide matched Wednesday's drawing of white ball numbers 4-11-38-51-68 with the Powerball number 5.

"The Powerball jackpot evaded players Wednesday night and rolled to an estimated $760 million for the next drawing on Saturday night," Powerball said in a statement. "The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $382.5 million.

"This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner."

Grand prize jackpot winners have the option of an annuitized prize worth an estimated $760 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $382.5 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The country's other lottery, Mega Millions, which has also produced two jackpot winners of more than $1 billion this year, will have its next drawing on Friday with a jackpot of $92 million with a cash value of $45.9 million.