Powerball jackpot is up over $1.5 billion. How much do you really take home in California?

If you win the Powerball drawing on Monday night, you won’t exactly leave with the $1.55 billion jackpot, but at least it’s more than what you started with.

Lottery earnings are subject to federal and, sometimes, state taxes, according to the USA Mega website. For example, California residents won’t get their jackpot taxed on the state level, but if you live in Arizona, New York or D.C., expect some more dollars to be knocked off your prize.

State taxes vary, so while Arizona residents will get taxed 2.5%, D.C. residents are stuck with 10.75%.

How much will the jackpot be taxed in California?

You get two choices when you win the jackpot — get paid annually or get a one-time cash payout.

It’s important to note that these are estimates based on 2022 taxes, your filing status and how you spend the winnings.

Annuity

With annuity, you’ll get an average of 30 payments of about $51,666,667 each year before taxes, according to USA Mega.

Lottery winnings that are more than $5,000 get a federal tax of 24%, therefore, you’ll be cutting a little more than $12 million from the annual payments. There are also additional federal taxes of about 37%.

Your total annual payment in California would be about $32,587,045 post federal taxes. After 30 years, this makes your total jackpot $977,611,350.

Cash payout

For a lump sum payout, you’ll get $679,800,000 before tax deductions.

According to State Farm, these payouts are usually about 60% of the total value.

After all the federal taxes, including the 24% tax, your total jackpot will be $428,311,045.

