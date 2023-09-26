Powerball jackpot passes $800 million after no one wins Monday

The Powerball jackpot, which has not been won since July, took a step closer to $1 billion Monday after no ticket matched enough to secure the $785 million top prize.

The jackpot is now an estimated $835 million going into Wednesday's drawing, according to its website.

That is still the fourth-largest jackpot in the 35-year history of the multistate lottery game, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs it.

The top three prizes ever won are all over $1 billion — most recently the $1.08 billion one won on July 19.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The game began in 1988, and it is played in 45 states, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com