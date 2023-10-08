Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game’s third-largest prize

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.

Monday's estimated jackpot will be the game's third largest, and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and the Powerball 19, with a three-times multiplier.

It was the 34th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The jackpot was last won on July 19. The jackpot for that drawing was $1.08 billion, making this the first time that consecutive jackpots of more than $1 billion will be awarded.

July's jackpot was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot.

A lump-sum payment for Monday's jackpot would be an estimated $679.8 million.

While the jackpot was not won, 12 winning tickets were sold that won $1 million or more. In total, 4.5 million winning tickets were sold.

Two players, one in Iowa and another in Maine, matched the five white balls to win $1 million and their prize was doubled to $2 million as they opted in for the Power Play for an additional $1. A $1 million prize is not multiplied by the Power Play number.