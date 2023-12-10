Powerball jackpot reaches $477 million while 6 winning tickets remain unclaimed in Delaware

Saturday's Powerball draw brought excitement, but no jackpot winners.

Powerball winning numbers Saturday, December 9, 2023

The winning numbers for the coveted $468 million top prize were 28, 35, 41, 47, and 60, with 3 as the red Powerball. As the jackpot remains unclaimed, it has now jumped to an estimated $477 million annuity or $229.7 million in cash.

The jackpot will keep increasing until someone claims the top prize but remember, it's not just the jackpot up for grabs – numerous smaller prizes can also be won.

Delaware lottery winners leave $130,000 unclaimed

Are you holding one of these winning tickets? Delaware Lottery is hoping to unite six unclaimed prizes totaling $130,000 with their lucky owners. These winning ticket details are listed on its website:

Drawing Date Prize Amount Game Where ticket sold July 14, 2023 $5,000 Lucky For Life 301 Plaza June 21, 2023 $50,000 Powerball Super G March 11, 2023 $5,000 Lucky For Life Shack & Tobacco Bazaar January 9, 2023 $50,000 Powerball Food Lion #2224 January 6, 2023 $10,000 Mega Millions Hockessin Shell October 14, 2022 $10,000 Mega Millions University Liquors - University Plaza

If you purchased a lottery ticket, make sure to check the date of the drawing and then head over to the Delaware Lottery website or visit your nearest authorized lottery retailer to find out if you're the rightful owner of one of these unclaimed tickets.

Prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of drawing.

What days are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, according to Powerball.

How to watch the live drawing

To watch the drawings live, visit www.powerball.com/watch-drawing or visit the Powerball YouTube channel.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Powerball jackpot is now $477 million. 6 DE lottery tickets unclaimed