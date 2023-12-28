Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are just two Powerball drawings left until the new year and the jackpot just got bigger.

The Powerball jackpot was raised from an estimated $685 million to $700 million due to strong ticket sales.

Powerball produces big wins for two people in Missouri over holiday weekend

The increase makes this the ninth largest estimated jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 9:59 p.m. CST.

Had anyone hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday, it would have been the third time in game history that the grand prize was won on Christmas Day. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day was back in 2013 by a couple in Kansas City.

There are two payout options a Powerball jackpot winner chooses from: the cash lump sum payment and the annuitized option. The cash payout is the amount of money Powerball officials believe they’ll have in the prize pool at the time of the drawing, which would be enough to fund the annuity option. The annuitized amount is what you’ll see advertised most. If you select the annuity option, you’ll receive an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

With either payout, you’d see a large chunk automatically withheld for taxes. Though some states do not have a state lottery tax withholding, they all must withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes as large as this jackpot. With additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld, should you win.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, even if you’re splitting it, experts recommend moving quickly to assemble a team that includes an attorney, a tax advisor and a financial advisor. They also encourage protecting your ticket and keeping your victory a secret for as long as possible.

That may be easier in some states than others — only a select few let winners of a jackpot this large remain anonymous.

