Powerball jackpot remains elusive, but 12 IL players won big. Where they bought tickets

Meredith Howard
No one won the estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday, and the prize has now reached $1.5 billion.

Three Illinois players won $100,000 by matching five numbers, however, and nine state residents won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball.

Here’s what to know about the 12 Illinois wins of $50,000 to $100,000 Nov. 2:

  • $100,000 sold at Jewel located at 1200 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

  • $100,000 at Metamora IGA at 610 W. Mt. Vernon St., Metamora

  • $100,000 at Sunshine Food Mart at 806 Wilcox St., Joliet

  • $50,000 at Brookhaven MarketPlace at 7516 S. Cass Ave. No. 30, Darien

  • $50,000 at Casey’s at 1228 E. Dundee Road, Palatine

  • $50,000 at 111 E. Capitol St., Pekin

  • $50,000 at 2010 87th St., Woodridge

  • $50,000 at Circle K at 65 S. Route 59, Aurora

  • $50,000 at Jewel at 7036 Roosevelt Road, Oak Park

  • $50,000 at Thornton Gas at 9138 Cicero Ave. S., Oak Lawn

  • $50,000 at Thornton Gas at 34225 N. U.S. 45, Third Lake

  • $50,000 at Thornton Gas at 101 Burwash Ave., Savoy

Retailers that sell a winning ticket receive a bonus worth 1% of the ticket’s prize amount. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 and the Powerball was 23.

If someone wins the jackpot in the next Powerball drawing at 9:59 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday, it would be the second largest Powerball win and the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, Illinois Lottery officials said in a statement Thursday.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to to claim their prize.

“The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize,” Illinois Lottery officials said.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add a Powerplay for $1 for the chance to multiply any non-jackpot winnings.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

