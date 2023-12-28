Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no Wednesday winner. What you need to know

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 will be an estimated $760 million.

With no grand prize winner from the Wednesday Powerball drawing, the jackpot continues to climb to $760 million with a $382.5 million cash value for Wednesday's drawing.

The Powerball is continuing to climb again after a staggering $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot (the second largest in history) was won in California in October of this year.

Here's what else to know about Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for 12/27/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68. The Powerball was 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, Dec. 27, 2023?

No one won the jackpot but one ticket sold in Texas won $2 million, while a player in California, won $1 million.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots in history?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 billion – Oct. 7, 2023 – CA

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$760 million (estimated) current

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Where to buy Powerball tickets in Ohio

If you're feeling lucky, you can purchase tickets for the Powerball drawing at the 9,800 or so convenience stores or Ohio Lottery retailers throughout the state. Visit the Ohio Lottery website to find a retailer.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November, 2022, while the top 9 Powerball jackpots have all been won since 2016.

How do you play the Powerball?

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

How can you win Powerball? There are nine ways

Five white balls + one red Powerball = Jackpot

Five white balls = $1 million

Four white balls + one red Powerball = $50,000

Four white balls = $100

Three white balls + one red Powerball = $100

Three white balls = $7

Two white balls + one red Powerball = $7

One white ball + one red Powerball = $4

One red Powerball = $4

