Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no Wednesday winner. What you need to know

There was no big winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 30, has risen to $760 million with a cash value of $382.5 million.

The Wednesday, Dec. 27 drawing produced more than 1.6 million winning tickets across the country, including a ticket in California that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One other ticket, sold in Texas, matched all five white balls and won a $2 million prize by including the Power Play prize multiplier feature.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed $700 million this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Here's what else to know about Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, 12/27/23

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Dec. 27, drawing are 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68. The Powerball was 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 25, drawing are 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29. The Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

More: Powerball results Saturday, Dec. 23: Did anyone win the $620M jackpot?

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Saturday, Dec. 30.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

What are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023, (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida and Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachussets). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

How do you play the Powerball?

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball drawing 12/30/23: Jackpot rises to $760 million