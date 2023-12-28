Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winner Wednesday night
An estimated $760 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.
Stocks nudged higher on Thursday as a high-flying 2023 neared an end on Wall Street.
It's not easy to change a well-entrenched industry, something Yahoo Finance was reminded of when sitting down with Beyond Meat's founder and CEO Ethan Brown.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has revealed its first electric car, a sharp-looking sedan called the SU7. Slated to roll out in China next year, it's another entry into an increasingly crowded market for EVs. Xiaomi might have a shot.
Many people think that if you’re doing it “right,” sex always ends with an orgasm. That's not always the case. But having sex, even without one, can still be pleasurable.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Mark Cuban said he won’t have “final say,” but he will remain the head of the Mavericks’ basketball operations after the $3.5 billion sale.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
The S&P 500 closed in on a record high Wednesday amid a low volume week of trading during the holidays.
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.