Powerball jackpot rises, becomes 10th largest in the U.S.
After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million, making it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
After 13 years of being in charge of his daughter’s life, Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from her conservatorship. But the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is still pledging to fully investigate Jamie Spears’ conduct. “Jamie Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications for his misconduct,” Rosengart said on Wednesday […]
When Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President Donald Trump's plans for a border wall.
Another winning ticket was sold about 20 miles away, officials said.
Teen vaping plummeted this year as many U.S. students were forced to learn from home during the pandemic, according to a government report released Thursday. “They found a dramatic drop from last year and it’s hard to imagine that doesn’t represent a real decrease in use among high school and middle school students,” said Dr. Nancy Rigotti of Harvard University, who was not involved in the research. In the national survey, 11% of high school students and less than 3% of middle school students said they were recent users of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday. Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a temperature of over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 F) meets the ocean, where the water is 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 F).
Dorisnelly Fuentes Matos may have won the U.S. visa lottery on paper, but she still isn't close to reaching the United States. “We are desperate, asking for someone to help us because we are here in the middle of nowhere,” said Fuentes Matos, who is waiting in Guyana for an appointment and is one of thousands suing the U.S. government over the delays.
With the Supreme Court's recent decision to allow the new near-ban on abortions in Texas, known as SB8, to stand, a Senate panel heard witnesses weigh in on the law, and the Supreme Court's "shadow docket." (Sept. 29)
House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The vote comes shortly after Treasur
A Colombian neurosurgeon is responsible for discovering that some dementias once considered to be simply senility could be successfully treated.Why it matters: Salomón Hakim provided the annals of neurology with one of the most original bodies of research by developing the concept of normal pressure hydrocephalus. His findings changed the study of dementia. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Born to a family of Lebanese im
BERLIN (Reuters) -A 96-year-old German woman was caught hours after failing to turn up for her trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old to the murder of 11,412 people when she was a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. But her trial in the far northern town of Itzehoe could not begin in her absence.
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision. The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.
The Los Angeles Chargers open as favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kevin Ryan -- the New York-based investor and entrepreneur who first rose to prominence as CEO of the early online ad business DoubleClick -- could have launched or joined a traditional venture firm many years ago. Think Business Insider and Gilt Groupe, MongoDB and Zola. Ryan is still at it, investing a $500 million evergreen fund with primarily personal capital through a growing team that also chips into the fund and helps him both fund startups as well as incubate them.
Jelani Day's mom, Carmen Bolden Day, discusses why she thinks her son’s death was foul play.
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Kenneth Walker was given a good draft grade by PFF
Two students injured, seven arrested
With attacks against workers on the rise, Missouri hospital to give staff panic buttons
"Anyone who has a loan, whether it's a small business, a homeowner with a mortgage, a credit card payment; anyone who borrows would see higher interests costs of their debt," Yellen warned the House Financial Services Committee.Borrowing costs for all would rise if America's credit rating was downgraded because the debt ceiling wasn't raised, and that would be crippling for the economy, she said.Yellen made the comments as Democratic lawmakers continued a push to try to convince Republicans to sign-on to a bi-partisan agreement to lift the debt limit in order to pay for spending already done.
Lars Wiebe, Neflix’s newly installed manager of international original film for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has set out the kind of projects that he is looking for. Speaking at the Zurich Summit, Wiebe said the streamer leans into “interesting, new and fresh ideas – films that might not have been possible in the old traditional […]