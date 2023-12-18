Powerball jackpot soars to $543 million for Monday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb with an estimated jackpot of $543 million.

If someone matches all six balls in Monday night's drawing, the winner would take home the grand prize, which currently has a cash option of $272.2 million.

Saturday's winning numbers were 3, 9, 10, 20 and 62. The Powerball was 25, and the Power Play was 3X.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Drawings can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

Although no one won Saturday's jackpot prize, two tickets (purchased in New Jersey and Wisconsin) matched all five white balls to each win a $1 million prize, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 11, 2023 drawing, when a ticket purchased in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $1.765 billion, which was the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to lottery officials.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball numbers you need to know

These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

Powerball drawings: Where to watch

You can watch Powerball drawings online. The drawing takes place in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball jackpot soars to $543 million for Monday's drawing