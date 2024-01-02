Powerball jackpot went to MI. What state is that?

Someone finally won a Powerball jackpot, but where the winning ticket was sold has people searching Google.

The jackpot was worth $810 million, making it one of the top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in U.S. history and among the top 10 largest lottery jackpots.

Powerball lists the winners on its website by postal abbreviations, and it appears not everyone knows what state MI stands for.

What were the winning Powerball numbers from the New Year's Day drawing?

Monday's numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. Power Play was 3x.

The prize was worth $810 million, with a cash option of $425.2 million.

What state does MI stand for?

MI stands for Michigan.

Michigan is in the northern midwest section of the United States. Its capital is Lansing and its largest city is Detroit.

The state is split by two of the Great Lakes — Superior and Michigan — and also connected to Erie and Huron.

Where was the winning Michigan ticket sold?

The winning Michigan ticket was sold at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc in Grand Blanc.

Two $2 million Powerball tickets sold in FL and TX

There were two $2 million winners in the New Year's Day Powerball drawing. The ticket holders matched five numbers and the Power Play.

Those winning tickets were sold in Florida and Texas, abbreviated as FL and TX.

The winning $2 million Florida ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Tampa.

Four $1 million Powerball tickets sold in CA, CT, FL, MD

Four other Powerball winners matched five numbers to win $1 million.

Those winning tickets were sold in California, CA; Connecticut, CT; Florida, FL; and Maryland, MD.

The winning $1 million Florida ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Port St. Lucie.

When is the next Powerball jackpot drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held Jan. 3.

The estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Post Office state abbreviations

The U.S. Postal Service has been using two-letter abbreviations for states since October 1963. All the letters are uppercase.

The two-letter abbreviations replaced the short-term all uppercase letters that took affect in June 1963. However, those abbreviations ranged in length from the five-letter CALIF for California to DC for the District of Columbia.

