Powerball jackpot winner Edwin Castro buys another home, in Bel Air
The $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner bought the seven-bedroom hilltop mansion for $25.5 million
The $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner bought the seven-bedroom hilltop mansion for $25.5 million
There's still a chance for one lucky winner to score the Mega Millions jackpot, which has climbed to $1.55 billion. Here's what you should — and shouldn't do — with your winnings, according to an expert.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale for $199 at Amazon and Walmart.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds “to bolster liquidity, to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing indebtedness,” and general corporate purposes.
Here's a list of the best game consoles you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.
"We chose 'Pynt' because it's short, memorable, and reflects our love for developers and a good beer," Pynt co-founder and CEO Tzvika Shneider told me when I asked him about how the company got its name. Pynt hopes to do this by helping developers and security professionals more easily -- and automatically -- test their API security. The Tel Aviv-based company today announced that it has raised a $6 million seed funding round led by early stage fund Joule Ventures, with participation from Dallas VC and Honeystone VC.
Oil and gasoline prices are shooting up, and could stay there--which would be terrible timing for President Biden as he seeks a second term.
Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has unveiled its first customer-facing generative AI–powered solution: a digital assistant to assist small businesses and consumers. Called Intuit Assist, the digital assistant is embedded across Intuit's platform and products, namely TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, with a standard user interface to offer personalized recommendations using contextual datasets to the company's over 100 million small business and consumer customers across the world.
MetaMask, the world's biggest self-custodial hot (internet-connected) wallet with over 22 million users, has added the option for users to convert cryptocurrencies into fiats like USD, as a growing list of web3 players strive to make digital assets usable in the real world. Wallets that allow users to have full control over their digital assets, hence "self-custody", are becoming more popular after the collapse of FTX that exposed the flaws of centralized exchanges.
Founders Future is a pretty recent entrant in the French VC scene, but it has already built an interesting portfolio of tech startups over the past few years. The firm is currently in the process of raising two new funds — Founders Future II and Founders Future Expansion. Overall, Founders Future-backed startup generate $268 million in revenue (€250 million).
The couple met in 2016 and married (twice!) three years later. Now, their union is "irretrievably broken."
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Everything's under $45!
"My life is so much easier after moving into this trailer.”
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
YouTuber Jacksepticeye (Seán William McLoughlin) claimed MrBeast has made the platform about "views, money and popularity."
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
This Amazon bestseller has over 132,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!