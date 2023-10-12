Powerball jackpot: Winning ticket sold in Southern California for $1.76 billion lottery prize

In an incredible stroke of luck, a resident of California has won the Powerball lottery jackpot for the second time in 2023, with the prize amount exceeding $1 billion.

On Wednesday, after 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, the multi-state Powerball game finally produced a single $1.76 billion winner. A lottery ticket sold in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball and secured the entire jackpot. The ticket was sold at a liquor store in unincorporated community of Frazier Park in Kern County, the California Lottery announced.

This Powerball jackpot is the second largest in history.

The winner of the unimaginable haul will choose between being paid $1.76 billion in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $774.1 million.

Before the $1.76 billion jackpot started on July 19, a Californian won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot after 36 drawings.

California has been selling Powerball tickets in the state since April 8th, 2013. This is the 14th time someone has won or shared the Powerball jackpot in California.

Powerball winning numbers: 10/11/2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 24, 52, 40, 22, 64, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

How to play Powerball

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning ticket sold in Southern California for $1.76B jackpot