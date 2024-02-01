Powerball in January: Repeat numbers? Coincidences? Oddities? Here's what stood out

Oh, Powerball!

Do you choose your Powerball numbers or rely on a Quick Pick ticket? Is there a method to your numbers or are they random? A recent look at the lottery drawings for this month and the numbers randomly chosen show some commonalities and odd coincidences.

How long did Powerball roll over?

The latest series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Jan. 1, New Year's Day, drawing for $842.4 million ended with a winner in Michigan. Here's a recap of January's Powerball drawings, how much the jackpot grew (in so short a time), and the numbers picked:

What are the odds of winning Powerball lottery game? Do Powerball odds change when jackpot rises?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers, and players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize. By the way, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Powerball winning numbers for January 2024: Repeat numbers, oddities, what was unusual

In Powerball, players select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball, the site states. Below is a summary of repeat numbers and commonalities between the numbers picked from Powerball lottery drawings since Jan. 1:

Repeat numbers: The numbers 41 and 43 were selected in the back-to-back Wednesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Jan. 29, drawings.

43 was picked five times in one month: The number 43 was randomly picked during these Monday or Wednesday drawings in January: Wednesday, Jan. 31; Monday, Jan. 29; Monday, Jan. 22; Wednesday, Jan. 17; and Wednesday, Jan. 10.

31 was picked four times in one month: The number 31 was randomly picked during these Saturday and Wednesday drawings in January: Saturday, Jan. 20; Saturday, Jan. 13; Saturday, Jan. 6; and Wednesday, Jan. 3.

65 was picked three times in one month: The number 65 was randomly picked during these Saturday or Wednesday drawings in January: Saturday, Jan. 27; Saturday, Jan. 20; and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

38 was picked three times in one month: The number 38 was randomly picked during these drawings in January: Saturday, Jan. 27; Saturday, Jan. 6; and Wednesday, Jan. 3.

31 was picked twice in one week: The Saturday, Jan. 6, and Wednesday, Jan. 3, drawings each had 31 among the winning Powerball numbers.

21 was Powerball number twice in one week: The Saturday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Jan. 22, drawings each had 21 as the Powerball in its winning numbers.

8 was Powerball number twice in one month, both on Wednesdays: The number 8 was the Powerball in the Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 3, drawings.

4 was Powerball number twice in one month, both on Mondays: The number 4 was the Powerball in the Monday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Jan. 15, MLK Day, drawings.

2 was Powerball number twice in one month: The number 2 was the Powerball in the Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 8, drawings.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Powerball: How to win, what are odds for a prize, can numbers repeat?