Powerball numbers for the Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $477 million

This Powerball jackpot continues to grow and has almost hit the half-million dollar mark.

The Monday, Dec. 11 Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $477 million with a cash option of $229.7 million.

Latest Powerball winning numbers

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 5-25-26-40-60 and the powerball was 1. The Power Play was 2X.

Mega Millions numbers

Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers were 21-26-53-66-70 and the mega ball was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

There were no winners in Wednesday's Powerball jackpot drawing.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania

Powerball 101: Here's how to play

A quick guide on how to play Powerball:

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winning Powerball numbers: Lottery drawing for 12/11, $477M jackpot