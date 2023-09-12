Powerball numbers for Monday, Sept. 11. Jackpot climbs to $522 million

Will a $2 Powerball ticket make you a millionaire? Things just got a bit more interesting!

In one week, the jackpot shot up from $435 million to $522 million. Saturday, Sept. 9, numbers were 11-19-29-63-68 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 2x. There was no grand prize winner again on Saturday, sending the jackpot way over the half-a-billion-dollar mark. It wasn't all bad news, though: There was one big winner from Florida coming out of Saturday night's drawing after a ticket matched 5 balls plus the power play for a $2 million prize. There were two more $1 million Match 5 tickets also purchased Saturday. These lucky winners bought their tickets in New Hampshire and Virginia.

For the Monday, Sept. 11, Powerball drawing, a $522 million jackpot is at stake, with an estimated cash value of $252.4 million. The next chance to play is 11 p.m. Monday. Check back for numbers, and we'll see if there's a winner or (another) rollover.

This follows the recent lotto frenzy after someone in California won the Powerball jackpot for $1.08 billion and someone in Neptune Beach, Florida, won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game at $1.58 billion. In a matter of weeks, this lottery grand prize has increased from $20 million to the current pot.

On July 19, a single ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win $1.08 billion, the largest jackpot since the record-setting $2.04 billion in November. On Aug. 8, a single ticket purchased at a Publix in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win $1.58 billion. Neither billion-dollar lottery jackpot has been claimed.

Like Mega Millions, Powerball tickets start at $2 apiece.

Powerball players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all five numbers plus the Powerball (more about odds below). Below are some frequently asked questions about Powerball, Mega Millions and lottery odds. Good luck!

How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, Sept. 11?

an estimated $522 million with a cash option of $252.4 million

How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, Sept. 9?

an estimated $500 million with a cash option of $241.8 million

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 6?

an estimated $461 million with a cash option of $223.5 million

How much was the Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, Sept. 4, Labor day?

an estimated $435 million with a cash option of $210.9 million

How long has Powerball rolled over?

This Powerball jackpot streak started July 22, with rollovers till the current pot. Before that, one ticket purchased in California matched the six numbers to win the Wednesday, July 19, lottery jackpot of $1.08 billion. The prize, the seventh largest jackpot in the history of Powerball and Mega Millions, has not yet been claimed.

Here's a snapshot of how the jackpot has climbed (in so short a time).

Can I buy Florida lottery tickets online?

No. Some states have this option via an app or website, but not the Florida Lottery. Tickets cannot be purchased by mail, fax or online. There are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers here, the site states.

Powerball winner's Palazzo di Vista: Once listed at $88 million, this estate's fit for Tony Stark

I bought Powerball ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Powerball prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

I bought a Mega Millions ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Mega Millions prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Powerball prize money?

Should a Powerball ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, the Florida Lottery site states, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series." According to Powerball's site, "unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction. If a Grand Prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the draw run. The lotteries then distribute the money, based on their own jurisdiction's laws, to other lottery games or to their jurisdiction's general fund, or otherwise as required by law."

What happens to unclaimed Mega Millions prize money?

Should a Mega Millions ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series."

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

According to the Mega Millions website, you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Who won $1.08 billion Powerball prize on July 19?

As of Sept. 11, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner has not come forward. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street, according to California Lottery officials.

How long does $1.08 billion Powerball winner have to claim the prize?

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

According to the California Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.08 billion Powerball winner has until July 19, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

What is the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history? Who claimed $2.04 billion Powerball prize?

California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion in November. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales helped it grow to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. A single ticket purchased in California won the grand prize, and the winner was revealed on Valentine's Day − Feb. 14, 2023. Edwin Castro won the largest-ever lottery jackpot, and he opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery.

As of Sept. 11, 2023, there have been eight lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: A single ticket won in Michigan.

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: A single ticket won in California.

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: A single ticket won in Illinois.

5. $1.35 billion, Jan. 13, 2023: A single ticket was purchased in Maine .

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: A single ticket won in South Carolina.

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023: A single ticket won in Neptune Beach, Florida

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: A single ticket won in California.

Who won, how long did it take to win Powerball, Mega Millions and those billion-dollar jackpots?

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of Sept. 11, 2023:

10. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana

9. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

8. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

7. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Sept. 11, 2023:

10. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

9. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

8. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

7. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

6. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

5. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

4. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

3. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Sept. 11, 2023.

